Piper Sandler Weighs in on Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.93 EPS.

IIPR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $209.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $160.91 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.93.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

