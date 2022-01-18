PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. PJT Partners reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

PJT stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.58. The company had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.84. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 4.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.