Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stake Lowered by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $78,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $107,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

