PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLBY. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. lowered their target price on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

