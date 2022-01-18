PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $398,000 Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 200.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $176.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.51 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.97.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.41.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,825,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

