PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 57,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in AMMO in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AMMO by 55.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 23.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 89.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. AMMO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $551.39 million, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of -0.61.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. AMMO had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

