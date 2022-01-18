Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,126 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,227 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Altair Engineering worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth $212,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 20.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 14,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $1,127,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,987 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,586. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.36. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -802.40 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

