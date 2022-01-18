Polen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 956,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,441,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Trade Desk stock opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 132.41, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,790 shares of company stock valued at $31,125,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.