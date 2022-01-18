Polen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,000,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,801,780 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 2.6% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,434,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.