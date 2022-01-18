Polen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Globant worth $23,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Globant by 0.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Globant by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Globant by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Globant by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $251.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.56. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $188.67 and a 1 year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

