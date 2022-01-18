Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 1.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of Illumina worth $1,028,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Illumina by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 223.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $399.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $1,237,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,263 shares of company stock worth $3,819,591 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.29.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

