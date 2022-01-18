Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.09

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.09 and last traded at $98.95, with a volume of 3779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,288,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,874,000 after buying an additional 82,196 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,225,000 after buying an additional 173,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,148,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,196,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,060,000 after buying an additional 33,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Popular by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,220,000 after purchasing an additional 475,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

