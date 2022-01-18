Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00005852 BTC on popular exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $486,169.48 and $1,879.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00059262 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00068827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.71 or 0.07469392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,550.04 or 0.99962110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00067099 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

