Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Premier posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Premier during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Premier by 15.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Premier by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,385,000 after purchasing an additional 341,247 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Premier by 5.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 104,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 501.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.29. 707,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

