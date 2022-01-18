Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,012 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $22,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJI. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

