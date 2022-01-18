Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $21,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,149,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,136,000 after buying an additional 294,511 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stericycle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,787,000 after buying an additional 249,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stericycle by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,091,000 after buying an additional 188,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Stericycle by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 205,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after buying an additional 129,670 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRCL stock opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

