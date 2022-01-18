Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $22,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 164.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 120.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $156.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.70 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.80.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.83.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

