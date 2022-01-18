Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,965 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $22,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 1,042.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after buying an additional 194,028 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,848,000 after buying an additional 69,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 36,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,603,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,235,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $194.87 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $189.84 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.97. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

