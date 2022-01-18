Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,026 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 321,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $22,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.25. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PB. Raymond James lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

