Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,316 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $21,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of TDC opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

