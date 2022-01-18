ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Dawson James lowered ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 337,232 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 26.0% in the second quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

