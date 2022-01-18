ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
PRPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Dawson James lowered ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 337,232 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 26.0% in the second quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
