ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $33.50

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.50, but opened at $35.19. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 1,215,497 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,973,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 341,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 250,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,316,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

