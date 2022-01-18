ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Up 3.4%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.10 and last traded at $38.06. Approximately 463,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,656,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 16.7% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 36,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.