Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,510 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $52,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 630.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after buying an additional 1,071,617 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 104.1% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,882,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,508,000 after purchasing an additional 960,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 55.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,291,000 after purchasing an additional 954,481 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 387.8% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 932,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth approximately $102,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

INFO traded down $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $83.26 and a one year high of $135.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.04.

INFO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

