Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $57,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $9.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,530. The company has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.89.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

