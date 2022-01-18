Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 44,110 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,110 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.05% of Canadian National Railway worth $44,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $916,455,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $342,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $258,242,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.64. The company had a trading volume of 42,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,030. The company has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.32.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

