Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 45,230 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,824,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 1.6% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $281,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 42.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $58,895,000. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

RY stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.89. The company had a trading volume of 45,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.60. The company has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $117.34.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.