PulteGroup, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.15 Per Share (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PulteGroup in a report issued on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $7.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PHM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

PHM opened at $57.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 243,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,176.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 27,846 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

