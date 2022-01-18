Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the December 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,240. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.