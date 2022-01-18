Puzo Michael J Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Visa were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,609,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,585,930,000 after buying an additional 155,280 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Visa by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 230,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $51,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.58.

Shares of V stock opened at $215.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.82. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

