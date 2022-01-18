Puzo Michael J Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Puzo Michael J reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.6% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 52,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,008,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.46.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $223.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.05. The stock has a market cap of $94.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

