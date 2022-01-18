Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Raised by Analyst

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Truist Securities increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a research note issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th.

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,612,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 6,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $173,502.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.