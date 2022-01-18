Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Increased by Analyst

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – Research analysts at Summit Insights increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NetApp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury now expects that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Summit Insights also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

NTAP stock opened at $95.41 on Monday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.88.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

