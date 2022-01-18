Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Issued By National Bank Financial

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.
Choice Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.26.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
About Choice Properties REIT
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
