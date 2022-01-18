Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Decreased by Analyst

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $236.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $250.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

