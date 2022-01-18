QCR (QCRH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect QCR to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect QCR to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. QCR has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $963.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in QCR by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in QCR by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

