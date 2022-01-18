QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in QIAGEN by 21.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 9.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,381,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,787 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 42.1% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 351,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 12.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QGEN stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,830. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $534.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.