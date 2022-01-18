QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $146,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $188.69 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.05. The firm has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.87.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

