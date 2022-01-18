Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

