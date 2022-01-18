R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 134,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,321,550 shares.The stock last traded at $10.38 and had previously closed at $11.23.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $771.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after buying an additional 430,528 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 305.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 233,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 175,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

