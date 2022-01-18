Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,548 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Radware were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.00. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

