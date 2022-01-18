Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,306 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 13,097 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $295,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,396 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,645,209 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $135,978,000 after buying an additional 60,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $97,543,000 after buying an additional 250,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,638 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,842 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $62,811,000 after buying an additional 26,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

YELP stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.31.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

