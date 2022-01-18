Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after buying an additional 567,034 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,828,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,301,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,672,000 after acquiring an additional 462,878 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $155.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.01 and its 200-day moving average is $143.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Argus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

