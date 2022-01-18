Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 47.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 40.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,464 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.62.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -219.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

