Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,615 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 112,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

