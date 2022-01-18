Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,003 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 36.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 28.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 770.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 143,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $206.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.83 and a 200-day moving average of $211.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

