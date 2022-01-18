Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $2,208,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 14.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $18,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -43.53, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

