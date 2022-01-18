Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 46,170 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,170 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after buying an additional 652,265 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after buying an additional 469,352 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after buying an additional 459,378 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 425,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 415,417 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after buying an additional 254,544 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $296,328.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

