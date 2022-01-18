Raiden Network Token (RDN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.21 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $12.46 million and $1.21 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00328265 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000113 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

