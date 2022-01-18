Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $96.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,986 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,034,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

